Victor man faces multiple charges after search warrant served

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) - A Victor man is facing multiple charges after police say drugs were found inside a home.

The Teton County Idaho Sheriff's Office says on Sunday they served a warrant at a home on Wapiti Drive north of Victor where they arrested Fredi Munoz-Morales.

Deputies say inside the home they found six and a half pounds of methamphetamine, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and several guns. The estimated value of the drugs seized is approximately $150,000.

Munoz-Morales was transported to the Jefferson County Jail to await arraignment.