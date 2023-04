IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Police are looking for a missing endangered person.

16-year-old Maya Jones has black hair and brown eyes. Police say her hair is in dreads, and she has a pierced nose.

She is believed to be with 32-year-old Tigan Howes and believed to be traveling in a gold 2001 Toyota Camry with Idaho license plate number 8BAE54U.

If you have seen her or the Howes, contact IFPD at 208-529-1200 or 911.