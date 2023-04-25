Skip to Content
IDOC seeks walkaway from Caldwell worksite

Ryan Michael Schow,
IDOC
Ryan Michael Schow,

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking a South Idaho Correctional Institution resident who walked away from his worksite in Caldwell.

Ryan Michael Schow, IDOC #71573, was last seen at the worksite near the intersection of Sunnyslope Road and Lowell Road about 11 a.m. Tuesday. He is white, 39 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has hazel eyes with blonde hair.

Schow’s convictions include Possession of a Controlled Substance and Transferring or Receiving Stolen vehicles in Bannock County. He was to be eligible for parole on Jan. 9, 2025. His sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on Jan. 8, 2028.

People with information about Schow’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

