1 in custody as police investigation continues

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - On Wednesday at approximately 3:17 p.m., Chubbuck Police along with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police responded to the area of 458 Chickadee for a possible no contact order violation. It was also reported the male subject may possibly be armed with a handgun.

Upon arrival, officers had received information that a male and female were in the residence; however, they weren’t responding to several attempts to contact them. Police also received information there was possibly an infant in the home.

During the incident, police were able to observe both parties in the home where no one appeared to be injured, and there was no ongoing verbal or physical disturbance between the two parties.

Around 5:03 p.m., the female party involved exited the home unharmed and verified the infant was not in the home; however, the male was still in the home.

At approximately 5:22 p.m., police made contact with the male subject over the phone at which point he exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is still on going, and officers are still on scene; however, there is no on going threat to the public.

31-year-old Coleton Murphy is currently in custody for a no contact order violation; however, more charges may be pending.

During this incident School District 25 was notified and diverted school buses from the neighborhood.