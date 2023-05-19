Endangered missing juvenile located

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 3:50 p.m. Idaho State Police reports Amalia Carrillo Martinez ha been located.

ORIGINAL: The Fruitland Police are looking for an endangered missing juvenile that was last seen Thursday at 7:00 a.m. and reported missing to law enforcement late Thursday night.

Police say 16-year-old Amalia Carrillo Martinez is 5’06”, weighs 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black Nike sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black Nike shoes, possibly carrying a black and white marble backpack.

The investigation has reason to believe she is in south Utah possibly headed south. Amalia has family in Hemet, California.

At this time, it is unknown what vehicle she is traveling in.