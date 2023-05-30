Search warrant leads to felony drug arrest

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies located methamphetamine and marijuana at a residence on Monte Vista last Friday evening while serving a search warrant.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation into an incident Thursday night where a juvenile near the residence was injured by a pellet gun.

During the search, deputies located just more than two grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana inside the residence. The homeowner, 52-year-old Damon Findlay Bush, told deputies he was responsible for the items located.

Bush was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on a felony charge for possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident from Thursday night, and no further information is available at this time.