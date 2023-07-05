Idaho State Police release 2022 crime report

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police completed a 2022 Crime in Idaho Report, primarily detailing statistics collected from police agencies.

According to ISP statistics, there is a murder someplace in Idaho every 7.2 days, a rape every 13.1 hours and an aggravated assault every 2.5 hours. Drug offenses occur every 38.4 minutes and pornography offenses every 1.1 days. There is a crime against persons every 277.7 minutes, a crime against property every 18.8 minutes and a crime against society every 16.2 minutes.

There were 79,347 offenses reported during the year, that is up about 3% from 2021 numbers. As a result, the state’s overall crime rate was down about 4.42%.

There was a 8.79% increase in violent crime offenses. There was a 14.71% increase from 2021 aggravated assault offenses, which accounts for 74.74% of the violent crime. Overall crimes against persons, or simple assaults, were up 6.83%. 488 law enforcement officers reported assaults on police, which is up 16.47% from 2021. There were no law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

There were 50 total hate crimes reported, a 6.38% increase from 2021.

The state has put together a transparent report detailing crime activity in every county. You can review the latest information about the community where you live here.