1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting

today at 10:09 AM
Published 10:20 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A 37-year-old Rexburg man is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.

Rexburg Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South 5th West around 3:28 a.m. in reference to a physical argument between a husband and wife.

Four officers arrived and found the subject in question and made contact with him.

Shortly after, shots were fired.

At this time, police say they don't have any answers to what exactly happened, and it is unclear what lead up to the shots being fired.

The subject, a 37-year-old Rexburg man, was transported to the hospital.

The officers that were involved were not inured and are not being identified at this time. All of the involved officers have been placed on adminstrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting, which is a standard procedure in all officer involved shootings.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force.

