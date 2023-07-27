Drug dealers who fled from law enforcement prosecuted in Federal Court

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced the progress in two cases in which two separate Idaho men dangerously fled from law enforcement to avoid investigation into their drug trafficking activities.

In the first case, Theodore Maynard Hamann, 40, of Pocatello, was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. On December 21, 2021, Hamman was arrested after hitting an Idaho State Trooper with his vehicle and leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase while transporting three pounds of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Hamann was driving a white pickup truck when he was pulled over by an Idaho State Police Trooper. During the traffic stop, the trooper explained that investigators would be searching his vehicle due to information they received from one of the passengers. Before the trooper finished his comment, Hamann put the vehicle in drive and sped away striking the trooper with his vehicle. Assisting officers pursued Hamann and eventually apprehended him. Officers later searched Hamann’s vehicle and found over three pounds of methamphetamine that he intended to distribute to another person. The advisory sentencing guideline applicable to Hamann was increased because he recklessly placed the trooper and the public in danger when he fled from police. United States Chief District Judge David C. Nye, who sentenced Hamann, considered the advisory sentencing guideline when imposing the sentence.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the investigations by the Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which led to the charges in the Hamann case.

In a separate case, Robert Dean Glenn, 48, of Nampa, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with a January 10, 2023 incident in which he fled from a Nampa Police Officer during a routine traffic stop.

According to court records, Glenn jumped out of a moving vehicle during a traffic stop in an attempt to flee from law enforcement. After a foot pursuit through a grocery store parking lot, a Nampa Police Department patrol officer was able to apprehend Glenn. The officer searched Glenn and found nearly one pound of methamphetamine taped to his ankle. The bag holding the methamphetamine had a hole in it and spilled methamphetamine in a serpentine-like path through the grocery store parking lot when Glenn had run from police. Officers secured the scene and collected the methamphetamine scattered throughout the parking lot.

Glenn is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3, 2023, and faces a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison, a fine of up to five million dollars, and at least four years of supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine Glenn’s sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the work of the Nampa Police Department, which led to the charges in the Glenn case.