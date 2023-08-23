Trial for Idaho college killings suspect Bryan Kohberger delayed indefinitely

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - The main suspect in the University of Idaho murders case waived his right to a speedy trial in a court hearing Wednesday.

This significant development comes just five days after an Idaho judge ordered Bryan Kohberger to turnover exact evidence of his alibi by Sept. 15.

This offsets the timeline for his trial which is originally planned to begin in October.

His pre-trial schedule may soon be updated.

Kohberger is being held in Latah County.