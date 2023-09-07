Man pleads guilty to preparing, filing false income tax returns

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — A former 45-year-old Boise-area man pleaded guilty to preparing and filing false income tax returns on behalf of his clients, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Keveny Rosier operated a tax preparation business in Boise, Idaho and prepared tax returns for clients for the 2016 and 2017 tax years. On returns he prepared, Rosier routinely falsely inflated clients’ itemized deductions and Schedule C business expenses, falsely claimed fuel tax credits, and falsely inflated income to maximize the Earned Income Tax Credit. In total, Rosier’s conduct resulted in a tax loss to the IRS of approximately $143,000.

Rosier is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28, 2023, and faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

As part of the plea agreement with the Government, Rosier agreed to pay outstanding restitution to the IRS in the amount of $63,890.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the investigative work of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brittney Campbell is prosecuting this case.