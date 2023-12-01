Amber Alert issued to find 10-month-old baby

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - An Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning to find a 10-month-old baby whose mother was found dead. The baby may be with his father, Jeremy Albert Best.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office reported at approximately 11:40 p.m. Thursday, they received a 911 call from a home on 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor. When deputies arrived at the home they found Kali Jean Randall, 38, dead.

The sheriff's office says Best may be driving a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho plates 1T39349. He may have his son, Zeke Gregory Best, with him.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said they encountered Best earlier Thursday when they were called to the Swan Valley General Store in Swan Valley. They said Best was walking through the store naked. They called EMS who took Best by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. A deputy followed the ambulance to the hospital and Best was turned over to hospital for medical and mental health concerns, they said. After he was evaluated, Best was released by the hospital.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office is investigating Randall's death as a homicide. They didn't give any other details about the death.

Meg Fischer, Randall's cousin, issued a statement on behalf of her family.

"In the wake of the devastating loss of our beloved Kali and her unborn baby, our family is overwhelmed with grief and sorrow. Our hearts ache, and our focus is entirely on the safe return of baby Zeke. In the midst of every family’s worst nightmare, we humbly request privacy as we focus our energy on the safe return of Kali’s beloved son, Zeke," Fischer said.

Deputies said Best is 5'11'', and 245 pounds with grey and brown hair.

The Teton County Sheriff's office said Best is believed to be armed and very dangerous. If you see them call 208-354-2323 or 911. They said not to approach or attempt to confront the suspect.