Idaho Falls, Caldwell men arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of child

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested two men across Idaho on Thursday for alleged sexual exploitation and enticement of a child.

26-year old Anthony Calderon of Idaho Falls was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He has been charged with enticing a child over the Internet. The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

49-year old Richard Hamond of Caldwell was booked into the Canyon County Jail. He has been charged with four (4) counts of distribution of sexually exploitative material of a child and ten (10) counts of possession of sexually exploitative material. The Caldwell City Police Department assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators, and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.