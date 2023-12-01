Idaho man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – An Idaho man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Theo Hanson, 54, of Nampa, Idaho, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony offenses of obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder. In addition to the felonies, Hanson is charged with misdemeanor offenses of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted area, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The FBI in Nampa arrested Hanson was arrested on Thursday, and he will make his initial appearance Friday in the District of Idaho.

According to court documents, Hanson traveled from his home, then in San Diego, to Washington, D.C., and was present inside the Capitol building and on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. Court documents say that Hanson was identified on CCTV footage illegally entering the Capitol via the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:22 p.m. and is seen making his way toward the Crypt.

At about 2:30 p.m., Hanson was observed outside of the Crypt on the east side of the building. Moments earlier, law enforcement authorities sought to close a series of security doors to prevent rioters from gaining access to additional areas of the building; however, rioters used trash cans and chairs to both obstruct the gate and assault officers. In CCTV footage, Hanson is seen standing underneath one of these security doors, waving his hands back and forth to prevent it from closing.

Court documents say at approximately 2:37 p.m., Hanson was observed near the East Rotunda Doors. When he arrived, the doors were closed; however, other rioters soon forced them open as Hanson watched and applauded. Hanson was then seen assisting other rioters illegally entering the building.

At about 2:42 p.m., while he stood inside the East Rotunda Doors, Hanson repeatedly obstructed efforts by law enforcement to close the doors, which would have prevented rioters from further accessing the building. CCTV footage depicts authorities repeatedly attempting to close the doors while Hanson uses his body to keep them open. At about 2:44 p.m., a police officer again sought to close one of the doors; however, Hanson was seen moving forward and pushing the door back with his hand. Again, at 3:09 p.m., officers sought to close the doors, but Hanson pushed them open with his body.

An officer then attempted to move Hanson out of the building; however, in response, Hanson is seen placing his hand against an interior wall and moving against the wall to prevent his removal. Hanson remained near the East Rotunda Doors until he exited the Capitol at about 3:33 p.m.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Los Angeles, San Diego, and Washington Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI Boise Field Office, U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 34 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,200 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.