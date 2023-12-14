Police make significant seizure in fight against illegal substances

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Police Domestic Highway Enforcement Team successfully intercepted and seized illegal substances during a traffic stop, underscoring law enforcement's crucial role in safeguarding our communities.

On Tuesday, DHE troopers conducted a traffic stop near Idaho Falls. Suspicious behavior was observed during the stop, and a thorough vehicle search was conducted. The results were the discovery and seizure of significant amounts of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia:

Methamphetamine - 2.7 pounds

Cocaine - 2.7 pounds

Fentanyl - more than 5,300 pills

Drug paraphernalia

During the incident, DHE was assisted by the Idaho Falls Police Department and their K9 unit.

During the past several weeks, DHE also made seizures throughout Idaho. In the Coeur d'Alene area, the team seized almost a pound and a half of methamphetamine, more than 400 fentanyl pills and two guns near Pocatello, nearly 4,800 fentanyl pills in the Coeur d'Alene area, which expanded into an investigation in Montana, and almost a pound of methamphetamine leaving the Treasure Valley towards Twin Falls.

Law enforcement professionals' effective responses during encounters showcase the importance of patrols and traffic stops to identify and disrupt criminal activities. Through proactive measures, partnerships, and high-visibility patrols, ISP continues working to keep the public safe.

The DHE Team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency, prosecutor-supported approach. The Team is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program, also composed of members from the Idaho State Police, which is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives.

As ISP continues to prioritize the people of Idaho's safety and security, we remain dedicated to combatting illegal drug trade and removing illicit activity from our streets.