Police investigate Chubbuck disturbance

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - Chubbuck Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block of Independence Avenue in reference to the report of a disturbance Tuesday around 6:02 p.m.

It was reported a 39-year-old man had threatened several family members with a knife.

Prior to the officers arriving on scene, the subject turned the knife on himself. Officers arrived on scene and provided him with medical treatment. A short time later, Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and transported the subject to the hospital.

An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and charges for burglary and aggravated assault are forthcoming.