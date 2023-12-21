Michael Hinkel found guilty of attempted strangulation

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - On Wednesday, Michael James Hinkel was found guilty and convicted of attempted strangulation following a jury trial presented by Bingham county chief Deputy prosecuting Attorney Ollie Wimbish.

Hinkel had his initial appearance on June 6 after he was returned to Bingham County on his warrant. Hinkel committed the attempted strangulation Jan. 24, 2023, when he placed his hand around the victim's neck restricting her breathing.

Hinkel is now scheduled to be sentenced by the Honorable Judge Alan C. Stephens on Feb. 26, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at the Bingham County Courthouse, where he faces a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

"As Bingham County's Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, I would like to thank all law enforcement from Shelley Police Department and Bingham County Sheriff's Office involved in this case, especially Sergeant Jon Croxford and Officer Joseph Pacheco," Wimbish said. "Their investigation and testimony were vital in achieving this conviction. In addition, I would like to thank my legal assistant/victim witness coordinator Jodi Allen and law enforcement's victim witness coordinator Susan Nalley for their hard work preparing this case and providing support to the victim. Lastly, I would like to thank my second chair, Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hart for his invaluable assistance in preparation and support in the courtroom."