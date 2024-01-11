Skip to Content
2 men arrested for sexual exploitation of child

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested two men in Idaho in unrelated cases on Wednesday.

Both men were charged for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

39-year-old Chase Hornaday was booked into the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls. He has been charged with five counts of distribution of sexually exploitative material and five counts of possession of sexually exploitative material. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations all assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

58-year-old Patrick Rohner Balmer was booked into the Washington County Jail in Weiser. He has been charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The Washington County and Weiser City Police Department assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

