CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The investigation continues into a shooting in Chubbuck.

It happened around midnight on Jan. 9.

Idaho State Police say there was fire exchanged between two vehicles with multiple people inside.

They say all parties involved have been accounted but did not confirm any arrests.

Officials say they believe the shooting occurred off New Day Parkway, but that is not confirmed.

If you have any information, call police.