Man arrested for sexual exploitation of child

67-year-old Joseph Fabrocini
today at 4:05 PM
Published 4:33 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Boise man in Idaho on Thursday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

67-year-old Joseph Fabrocini was booked into the Ada County Jail in Boise. He has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child. The Boise City Police Department and Ada County Sheriff’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators, and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.

