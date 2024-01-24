Idaho Falls police release video of officer-involved shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Wednesday, the Idaho Falls Police Department released body cam video of an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 8, 2024.

In the early hours of Jan. 8, Idaho Falls police officers say they were searching for Wyatt Landon of Idaho Falls near the 100th block of 4th street.

Officials say Landon had fled from officers in a neighboring jurisdiction around 9:45 p.m. the previous day.

According to the Idaho Falls police, Landon had four warrants for his arrest including felony possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

At 3:10 a.m., an Idaho Falls police officer conducted a traffic stop on a white Mazda pickup truck with an obstructed license plate. Dash cam footage shows the officer made the stop as the truck turned onto Lee Avenue from 3rd Street.

When he did, the passenger, Landon, ran from the vehicle. The footage shows the officer followed Landon and alerted other police in the area through his radio.

Police say another officer remained with the suspect in the white Mazda while the first officer gave chase following Landon from Lee to 4th Street.

Another Idaho Falls police officer was parked on 4th Street in an unmarked car. IFPD says he got out of his vehicle and moved to apprehend Landon as he approached.

Police say the officer yelled commands at Landon who was armed with a handgun and fired one shot at the officer.

The officer then returned fire, hitting Landon four times.

Body cam footage then shows additional officer responding to the location. Police say when it was safe to do so, the officers ensured Landon was no longer a threat and then performed life saving measures.

Both officer's body cameras were turned on after the shooting.

IFPD says despite assistance from EMS, Landon was declared dead at the hospital.

