Idaho death row inmate now suspect in California murder

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho death row inmate is now a suspect in a 1974 murder in California.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office accuses Thomas Creech of killing Daniel Walker along Interstate 40.

Creech is currently the longest-serving inmate on Idaho death row.

He was convicted of killing two people in Valley County in 1974 and sentenced to death.

But after an appeal, his sentence was reduced to life in prison.

But less than 10 years later, he was convicted of beating an inmate to death with a sock full of batteries, and he was again sentenced to death in 1983.