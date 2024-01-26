Kohberger back in court Friday

MOSCOW, Idaho (CNN) - The parents of one of the victims in the University of Idaho killings will be in court Friday for a court hearing.

Bryan Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of four students in an off-campus home in November 2022. You can watch it below.

Friday's hearings will focus on Kohberger's attempts to have the indictments dismissed.

The parents of Kaylee Goncalves say they're hoping a trial date will be set quickly and they support the prosecutor's recommendation of a summer trial.

They say they're still waiting to get some of her possessions back that are still being held as evidence.