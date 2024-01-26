Murder suspect indicted by grand jury in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A Bonneville County grand jury indicted 42-year-old Chris Brandon Foiles for the murder of his girlfriend. According to the indictment, Foiles stabbed to death 34-year-old Megan Ashley Stedman sometime between Dec. 15, 2023, and Jan. 12, 2024.

Case attorneys agreed to dismiss the preliminary hearing. Foiles appeared in the Bonneville County courthouse Friday before Judge Tawnya Rawlings. She read his charges and ruled to keep him on a "no bond" hold.

His current charges include first-degree murder, deadly weapon enhancement, and destruction or concealment of evidence. If convicted, Foiles may serve up to life in prison. He is still eligible for the death penalty.

According to prosecuting attorney Randy Neal, "A determination of whether the State will seek the death penalty will be made by the Prosecuting Attorney after a thorough review of the facts and circumstances of the case."

Foiles is scheduled for arraignment before Judge Michael J. Whyte on Feb. 1st. You can view our past coverage HERE for the backstory on Foiles' case.