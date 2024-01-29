Police search for wanted man in Blackfoot area

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are seeking your help in locating a 19-year-old man who has a felony warrant out for his arrest.

On Monday at 10:50 a.m., Idaho State Probation and Parole requested the assistance of the Blackfoot Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office to locate several subjects who fled on foot from an active crime scene in the 300 Block of Rice Street located within the City of Blackfoot.

Police said at least two of the subjects in question ran east across Highway 91 and were hiding in backyards and running along the railroad tracks near the Rich Street Apartments. Police also believed one of the subjects may be in possession of a firearm.

Blackfoot police notified School District 55 administration of the situation and the decision was made to place Blackfoot High School, I.T. Stoddard Elementary and Blackfoot Heritage Sixth grade on shelter in place protocol. The shelter in place has since been lifted.

As of 12:01 p.m., one of the two subjects was located, detained and identified and possible charges are pending. The second subject of interest has been identified as 19-year-old Carlon Galloway who possesses a felony warrant for his arrest.

Any information on the location of Galloway is asked to contact Bingham County Dispatch at (208) 785-1234.