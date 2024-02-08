Skip to Content
Washington man indicted in Lane Clark Rest Area murder case

Gerald Linn Hamlin, 61
today at 10:40 AM
Published 11:02 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A Grand Jury in Bonneville County has indicted a man for being an accessory to murder.

According to court records, Gerald Linn Hamlin, 61, of Puyallup, Washington is withholding information from police about the murder of Morey Pelton.

Pelton was found dead from a gunshot wound on May 13, 2022 at the Lane Clark Rest Area along US 26 east of Ririe.

Randy Larkin is charged with First Degree Murder in the case and is awaiting trial.

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal said Hamlin was arrested in Kitsap County, Washington. Bonneville County Sheriff Deputies have transported Hamlin to the Bonneville County Jail.

