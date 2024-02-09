Skip to Content
Crime Tracker

Montana man is found guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection

FILE - This booking photo released by the Missoula County, Mont., Detention Facility shows Henry Phillip Muntzer on Jan. 18, 2021. The Montana appliance store owner and supporter of former President Donald Trump was convicted Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol that interrupted Congress while it was certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021.
Missoula County Detention Facility via AP, File
FILE - This booking photo released by the Missoula County, Mont., Detention Facility shows Henry Phillip Muntzer on Jan. 18, 2021. The Montana appliance store owner and supporter of former President Donald Trump was convicted Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol that interrupted Congress while it was certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021.
By
today at 4:31 PM
Published 4:33 PM

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana appliance store owner is set to be sentenced in June for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Henry Phillip Muntzer of Dillon was found guilty Wednesday of two felonies, including obstructing an official proceeding.

The business that was underway that day was certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote.

But Muntzer says he did not know what was on the congressional agenda, and that by the time he arrived members of the House and Senate had left the chambers anyway.

Prosecutors say Muntzer attended former President Donald Trump's “Stop the Steal” speech, walked to the Capitol and was involved in confrontations with law enforcement.

Article Topic Follows: Crime Tracker

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content