Traffic stop leads to discovery of illicit drugs near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A traffic stop on Thursday lead to the discovery of illicit drugs near Pocatello.

Domestic Highway Enforcement Team (DHE) troopers initiated the stop on a 2013 Chrysler 300 for an equipment violation near Pocatello.

During the stop, the occupants raised suspicion of criminal activity, and a trained drug detection canine was deployed which alerted troopers to the odor of illegal drugs coming from inside the vehicle.

As a result, a probable cause search revealed the discovery and seizure of approximately 5.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 3,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside a spare tire.

"This seizure underscores the relentless efforts of law enforcement to combat illegal drugs in our communities," DHE Sergeant Curt Sproat said. "The dangers associated with these illicit substances cannot be overstated as they pose a grave threat to public health and safety in our communities. We are committed to removing them from our streets."

The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody pending further investigation.

"We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Together, we can work towards a safer, drug-free environment for all," Sproat said.

The DHE Team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency, prosecutor-supported approach.