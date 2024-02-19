Man steals car with juvenile inside

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A man is in jail for stealing a car with a juvenile inside it Friday night.

Brent T. Sequints, Jr. is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, felony eluding, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Blackfoot Police said at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2024, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on Pacific Street and Lilac Street.

The car didn't stop and led police on a short police chase. The officer stopped the chase when it became reckless and hazardous for others.

A short time later, the car was reported stolen from a location near where the officer tried to stop him and a juvenile was inside.

The vehicle was found abandoned around Broadway Street and Washington Street with the juvenile inside.

By using witness statement and video surveillance, police identified the suspect as Sequints and arrested him a short time later, police said.

Blackfoot Police are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact them at 208-785-1235.