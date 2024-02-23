Canyon County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of child

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit investigators arrested a Canyon County man on Thursday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador said 33-year-old Manuel Apalatequi was booked into the Ada County Jail. He has been charged with one count of Enticement of a Child, one count of Production of Sexual Exploitation Material, and five counts of Possession of Sexually Exploitive Material.

“Every arrest we make helps keep children safe from predators and those that exploit our kids,” Attorney General Labrador said. “I’m very proud of our ICAC unit and their partnerships all over the state that protect Idaho’s kids every day.”

The Nampa Police Department, Meridian Police Department and the Boise Police Department assisted the Idaho ICAC Task Force with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.