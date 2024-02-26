2 arrested for string of Inkom car burglaries

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – Two people are in jail after a string of vehicle burglaries in Inkom.

On Sunday, Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old April Ruiz and 38-year-old Robbert Call, both of Bannock County, in connection to 14 burglaries that took place throughout February.

The first burglary was reported to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 12, and the most recent report was received on the morning of Feb. 25. Most of the burglaries took place between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., and all of the reported vehicles burglarized were unlocked.

“Even in a small town, it’s important to lock your cars and homes in case of a situation like this. We live in a great area with great people, but we’re still not immune to crimes of opportunity,” said Sgt. Justin Cannon, a detective on the case.

Detectives with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify the suspects through security footage shared by local residents. Detectives then recovered various stolen items after serving a search warrant for a residence on the 400 block of Commercial St. in Inkom, where the suspects were residing.

“I really want to thank the community for sharing their tips and footage with us. We wouldn’t have been able to catch them without the camera footage,” Sgt. Cannon said.

Police say it’s possible additional burglaries in the area have not been reported to the sheriff’s office. Sgt. Cannon encourages people to report any stolen items, even if the item was taken weeks ago. To report a burglary or other crime, call 208-236-7111 or visit bannockcounty.us/sheriff.

Ruiz is charged with 14 counts of burglary and one count of possession of methamphetamine, all felonies, and Call is being held on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony and a warrant from Bonneville County.

Both are scheduled for arraignment on Monday.