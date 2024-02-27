Skip to Content
Pocatello police investigate residential burglary

today at 12:08 PM
Published 12:19 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Police Department is investigating a residential burglary that happened on Friday.

Police are asking for your help identifying the vehicle or persons of interest in the photos below.

Police remind you to secure your residences and take precautions to add to the security of your homes. Remember to lock doors, windows and add a blocking mechanism to sliding glass doors.

"Please pay attention to strangers in your neighborhoods and report suspicious behaviors to the police," the department said.

If you can identify the vehicle or persons of interest, call the Pocatello Police Department Investigations Division at 208-234-6121.

