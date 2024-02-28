Defense attorney looks to call former suspect to testify in Brad Compher trial

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Brad Compher trial continues in Pocatello on Wednesday.

The jury was out of the courtroom much of the morning as attorneys were making arguments with the judge.

One argument is from the state. They want to talk about how Compher changed his name. His name was Ralph Roy Compher. He changed it to Brad Scott Compher on January 6, 2008. They said that date is important.

The defense then argued at looking to call Robert Spillet to the stand. Spillet is the man who was suspected of killing Nori Jones in 2004. According to previous testimony, Spillet harassed Nori at work. They said that is partially why she purchased a diamond ring so she could tell Spillet she was engaged.

The jury was allowed back in the courtroom after the arguments. They are hearing testimony from Pocatello Police Detective Anthony Busch.

He took DNA samples from Spillet at the time of the murder.

Jury watches video of compher being interviewed by police.

The jury listened to an interview with the Pocatello Police and Brad Compher 7 years after the murder.

He denies he has ever been to Nori Jones' house. When confronted with evidence of his prints were in the house, he says he doesn’t ever remember being there.

The audio in the recording keeps cutting out leaving the jury with several important missing pieces to the interview conversation.

Linda Larsen is at the trial. She will continue to give us updates on the trial. Look for them in this story.

