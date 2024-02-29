Prosecutor seeking death penalty in Jeremy Best murder case

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case against Jeremy Best, the father accused of killing his infant son and pregnant wife.

The state intends to stand by the death penalty as punishment if Best is convicted for any one of his three first-degree murder charges.

Best's defense has the opportunity to submit evidence such as proof of insanity, demonstrating the death penalty should be off the table in this case. So far, the state has not found any mitigating circumstances that are "sufficiently compelling to render imposition of the death penalty unjust in this case."

The state believes there is sufficient proof showing the defendant "has exhibited a propensity to commit murder, which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society." They are considering several aggravating circumstances as the basis for seeking the death penalty.

