Owyhee County Man arrested for sexual Exploitation of child

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Owyhee County man on Thursday for possession of child sexual abuse material.



49-year-old Richard Kellogg was booked into the Owyhee County Jail. He has been charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. The Idaho ICAC Task Force along with Homeland Security Investigations and the Idaho State Police executed a search warrant on a residence in Homedale where illegal contraband including weapons, narcotics, and child sexual abuse material were located. Additional criminal charges are forthcoming.



“I’m grateful for the multi-jurisdictional cooperation in this arrest,” Attorney General Labrador said. “As you can tell, the combination of exploitative material and the presence of narcotics only increases the dangers to our community and children. I thank our dedicated ICAC Unit investigators and the critical partnerships they have built across the state.”



This arrest was a multi-agency operation consisting of the Investigators and Officers from the Department of Homeland Security, Idaho State Police, and the Idaho ICAC Task Force. Additional support and aid were provided by the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office and the Homedale City Police Department.



Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.