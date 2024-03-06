Warrant issued for Ex-Congressional candidate, former wrestler in connection with Christopher Tapp’s death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have issued a warrant for an ex-Congressional candidate and former wrestler who is accused of killing another man on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, medical personnel received a call on Oct. 29 after a 47-year-old man, later identified as Christopher Tapp, was injured due to a "purported accident". This happened in the 3000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Tapp was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police were notified about the "suspicious death" on Nov. 22. Detectives stated they learned Tapp was in an altercation inside a room at a resort before his death.

The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled Tapp's death was a homicide and that he died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas police said they were able to identify 45-year-old Daniel Rodimer as the suspect in the case. A warrant for his arrest has been issued and he will face open murder charges.

Jail records show Rodimer is not in custody, as of 1:20 p.m.

The former World Wrestling Entertainment star unsuccessfully ran for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District in 2020 and lost to Democrat Rep. Susie Lee.

This isn't his first brush with the law. In 2010, he faced battery charges after an incident at a southwest Florida Waffle House. Court documents show the victim told police Rodimer threw him to the ground after Rodimer was asked to leave a group of women alone. Records show Rodimer pleaded guilty and completed a six-week anger management course before the charge was dropped.

In 2006, police were called to Rodimer's house due to a domestic dispute between Rodimer and his wife. However, he wasn't charged.

"Nothing ever came of it," Rodimer told Channel 13 back in 2020 when he was campaigning for District 3. "My wife and I, we got into a verbal dispute and that's it."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.