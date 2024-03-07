Attorneys representing Bryan Kohberger appeal to Idaho Supreme Court

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - Bryan Kohberger's attorney’s are asking the Idaho Supreme Court to step in.

This comes after a recent decision by the district court judge who is in charge of his case.

His attorneys argue his indictment should be thrown out due to inaccurate grand jury instructions.

They say the standard for a grand jury is to indict should be ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ rather than ‘probable cause.’

Court documents show Kohberger’s defense is appealing Judge John Judge’s decision not to toss Kohberger’s grand jury indictment.

A hearing is scheduled for April 17.

The judge will hear arguments about Kohberger’s request to move his trial out of Latah County.