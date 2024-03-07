Man arrested for killing ex-girlfriend’s horse

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A man has been arrested for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend's horse.

Shawn Brayden Jones is charged with felony malicious injury to property.

Court records say a Bingham County deputy went to Jones' home after getting a request for help. Jones told the deputy he had broken up with his girlfriend, Mailee Cooper, the week before, and her horse, Bree, was still on Jones' property.

Jones reportedly said he thought the horse had not been taken care of in days and looked unwell, so he shot it four times. After examining the horse, the deputy told Jones there was “no logical reason" for him to kill it.

Jones was arrested after a breathalyzer test. He reportedly said he did not regret killing the horse.

Mailee Cooper said her horse was registered with the American Quarter Horse Association and worth $10,000. A GoFundMe has been launched to buy her a new horse.