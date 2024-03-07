Nampa man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl that resulted in overdose death

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A 37-year-old Nampa man pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl after selling a co-worker fentanyl that led to his overdose death, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit Thursday.

According to court records, on May 17, 2022, Tanner Lee Goforth met his friend and co-worker, the victim, at a local gas station where Goforth sold the victim 10 fentanyl pills. The victim went home, ingested the fentanyl intravenously, and died almost immediately. Nearly a half hour later, his girlfriend found him in their bathroom, called 911, and began performing CPR. Nampa Police Department officers and Nampa Fire Protection District arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including the administration of Narcan. Unfortunately, the victim was unable to be resuscitated.

U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford will sentence Goforth on May 30, 2024. Judge Brailsford will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the investigation by the Nampa Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Canyon County Coroner’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which led to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Morse is prosecuting this case.