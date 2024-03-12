Coroner releases name of victim killed in Saturday’s shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The name of the man killed Saturday night has been released. The Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor said 51-year-old Eric Leask died from a single gunshot wound.

Leask is the homeowner where a man allegedly broke into a home and shot two people.

Lance Broncho, 23, is the suspect and is being held in the Bonneville County Jail on federal warrants.

Lanche Broncho

Police said Broncho allegedly entered the home near the intersection of 4th and Lee and shot two people. Broncho then fled a mile away to the Teton-Mesa Apartments on the 800 block of Lomax where he barricaded himself inside for several hours.

The SWAT team eventually used tear gas to help them get him into custody.

Prosecutors are still working on preparing homicide charges against Broncho.

Broncho’s criminal history shows he has been involved in at least two prior violent incidents.

In April 2021, Broncho was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a man and stealing his van. He was released in August 2023.

In November 2023, Broncho was involved in an alleged battery. He was accused of beating a man in the head with a bat. That case was later dismissed with prejudice because one of the key witnesses refused to cooperate.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Eric Leask. "His passing has left a void in the lives of his beloved fiancé, as well as their son who is bravely fighting to recover from critical injuries," the posting said.