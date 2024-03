CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - Police in Chubbuck are investigating a shooting.

The call came in Tuesday night just before midnight for a disturbance in the area of West Linden Avenue.

Investigators say when officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm and a man who had been shot in the hand.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Police say they is no ongoing to threat to the public.