Standoff suspect faces murder charges in Eric Leask’s death

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The man accused of breaking into a home and shooting the homeowner is being charged with murder.

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal filed five felony charges, including first-degree murder, against Lance Johnathon Broncho on Thursday.

Broncho is accused of fatally shooting Eric Leask on March 9, 2024, at his home near the intersection of 4th and Lee in Idaho Falls. According to Idaho Falls Police, Broncho also allegedly shot another individual present in the home.

Following the incident, Broncho reportedly fled the scene to the Teton-Mesa Apartments on the 800 block of Lomax, where he barricaded himself inside for several hours. The SWAT team eventually apprehended him.

Broncho is charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, Robbery, Burglary, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, according to court documents. The Prosecutor also filed for penalty enhancements upon conviction for the use of a firearm in the commission of the crimes of Murder and Aggravated Battery.

If convicted of First Degree Murder, Broncho could receive the death penalty or a life sentence with a minimum mandatory of 10 years. The penalties for the remaining charges range between 5 years and a potential life sentence. The enhancement for use of a firearm adds the potential of 15 additional years on two of the counts, the Prosecutor's office said.

An arrest warrant was served by Idaho Falls Police Detectives on Broncho at the Bonneville County Jail on March 14.

Because Broncho is charged with a capital offense with the possibility of the death penalty, a magistrate judge has ordered Broncho to be held without bail.

Broncho will next be scheduled for an initial appearance before a magistrate judge in Bonneville County within 48 hours of being served with the arrest warrant.

Broncho’s criminal history shows he has been involved in at least two prior violent incidents.

In April 2021, Broncho was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a man and stealing his van. He was released in August 2023.

In November 2023, Broncho was involved in an alleged battery. He was accused of beating a man in the head with a bat. That case was later dismissed with prejudice because one of the key witnesses refused to cooperate.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Eric Leask. "His passing has left a void in the lives of his beloved fiancé, as well as their son who is bravely fighting to recover from critical injuries," the posting said.