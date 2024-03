3 arrested in connection to Idaho hospital shooting as police continue to investigate related homicides

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Three people have been booked into the Twin Falls County Jail following an attack on corrections officers at a Boise hospital.

Twin Falls Police officers arrested 31-year-old Skylar Meade in Twin Falls Thursday around 2 p.m. He is charged with escape of a prisoner and violation or parole.

During Meade's arrest, 52-year-old Tonia Huber from Filer was taken into custody on charges related to Meade's flight from the residence. Huber had a warrant out for her arrest, and she is facing new charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and eluding.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Umphenour also in Twin Falls around 2 p.m. He is facing two charges of aggravated battery against law enforcement and one charge of aiding and abetting an escape.

All three were taken into custody without incident.

Idaho State Police (ISP) detectives, in collaboration with multiple city, county and federal agencies, continue to actively investigate two homicides believed to be related to the escape of Meade from Idaho Department of Corrections custody, with assistance from Umphenour, shortly after 2 a.m. on March 20, 2024, in Boise, Idaho.

After fleeing Boise in a stolen Honda Civic, detectives believe Meade and Umphenour drove north through Idaho and encountered 83-year-old James L. Mauney, of Juliaetta, ID, as he walked his dogs near Juliaetta. Mauney and his dogs were taken and driven eastbound in his silver 2019 Chrysler Pacifica. On March 20, in a desolate area near Leland, law enforcement located the abandoned Honda Civic and later found the body of Mauney nearby. At this time, detectives do not believe Mauney knew the suspects.

Also on March 20, ISP worked with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office to investigate the homicide of 72-year-old Gerald "Don" Henderson at his residence in a secluded area outside Orofino. Mauney's dogs and a pair of shackles (believed to be left by Skylar Meade) were located at Henderson's residence. Detectives believe Henderson may have been acquainted with the suspects, but the duration and extent are unknown. Authorities later returned Mauney's dogs to his family members unharmed.

Based on leads and tips, on March 21, law enforcement located the stolen Chrysler Pacifica at a residence in Filer and believe the suspects may have traveled through Missoula, Montana, to get there. As law enforcement secured the area around the residence, Meade and Umphenour left in different vehicles. Meade was stopped and arrested nearby, while Umphenour attempted to flee but was pursued and ultimately apprehended. Both were captured without further incident, and no gunshots were fired.

The Clearwater County Coroner's Office and the Nez Perce County Coroner's Office have identified the homicide victims in their respective jurisdictions. However, both causes and manners of death remain under investigation.

The investigation into these criminal acts continue, with law enforcement remaining dedicated to seeking justice for the victims and safeguarding the community's well-being.

ORIGINAL: Police on Thursday arrested two white supremacist gang members — an Idaho prison inmate and the accomplice who helped him escape — following an attack on corrections officers at a Boise hospital, and investigators are looking into whether they killed two people while on the run.

Skylar Meade, the escaped inmate, and Nicholas Umphenour, the man who police say shot two Idaho corrections officers early Wednesday to break Meade out of custody, were arrested after a brief car chase Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) from the hospital.

Authorities said during a news conference Thursday that they were investigating two homicides, in Clearwater County and Nez Perce County, which borders Washington state. Both victims were men. Police found shackles at the scene of one of the killings and “that’s one of the ways we tied them together,” Idaho State Police Lt. Colonel Sheldon Kelley said.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook that it received a request for a welfare check Wednesday evening and deputies found a man who had died. The suspects were several hours out of the county when the call came in, according to the office. No further details were released.

Meade, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 for shooting at a sheriff’s sergeant during a high-speed chase. Umphenour was released from the same prison — the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, south of Boise — in January. The two had at times been housed together, were both members of the Aryan Knights prison gang, and had mutual friends in and out of prison, officials said.

No shots were fired during the arrest, police said.

The attack on the Idaho Department of Correction officers came just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the ambulance bay of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, as they were preparing to return Meade to the prison. He had been brought to the hospital earlier in the night because he injured himself, officials said.

After the ambush, one officer shot by Umphenour was in critical but stable condition, police said, while the second wounded officer had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A third corrections officer also sustained non-life-threatening injuries when a responding police officer — mistakenly believing the shooter was still in the emergency room and seeing an armed person near the entrance — opened fire.

Correction Director Josh Tewalt said Thursday one guard had been released from the hospital, and the other two are stable and improving.

The department is reviewing its policies and practices in light of the escape, he said.

"We’re channeling every resource we have to trying to understand exactly how they went about planning it,” Tewalt said.

The Aryan Knights is a gang that formed in the mid-1990s in Idaho's prison system to organize criminal activity for a select group of white people in custody as well as outside prison walls, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in the district of Idaho.

In 2021, Harlan Hale, described as a leader in the group, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a plot to traffic drugs behind bars and use violence to collect unpaid debts. In a court document, federal prosecutors described the Aryan Knights as a “scourge” within the state's prison system.

“The hate-fueled gang engages in many types of criminal activity and casts shadows of intimidation, addiction, and violence over prison life,” prosecutors wrote.

In 2022, the Anti-Defamation League counted 75 different white supremacist prison gangs in federal or local facilities in at least 38 states. The ADL said two of the largest such groups, the Aryan Circle and Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, had at least 1,500 members.

Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow for the ADL’s Center on Extremism, estimates that the Aryan Knights has approximately 150 members behind bars and roughly 100 more on the streets. He said the group operates in other states, including Washington and Oregon.

“With all white supremacist prison gangs, the ideology takes a backseat to the organized crime. That’s just a given,” he said. “They use that as a sort of a glue to help keep them together and help keep them loyal to the gang.”

Pitcavage said white supremacist prison gangs are a very different phenomenon from neo-Nazi groups like Aryan Nations, which had a compound in north Idaho at its peak in the 1980s and 1990s.

Recently, Meade had been held in a type of solitary confinement called administrative segregation because officials deemed him a severe security risk, Tewalt said.

Meade had been escorted in the ambulance and at the hospital by a uniformed, unarmed officer wearing a ballistic vest, tailed by two armed officers, Correction officials said.

Security for transporting Meade to the hospital from prison was enhanced because of his violent history, but the department will review their overall policies for transporting inmates to hospitals, Tewalt said.

The attack came amid a wave of gun violence at hospitals and medical centers, which have struggled to adapt to the rise of threats.