Bingham Co. man sentenced for lewd conduct with toddler

today at 5:55 PM
Published 6:21 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A Bingham County man is sentenced to jail for sexual battery.

A jury convicted Eric Whitney Jones in January for Battery with Intent to Commit a Serious Felony-Lewd conduct with a minor child.

Bingham County Prosecutor Ryan Jolley said Jones was sentenced Tuesday with 2 years fixed and 18 years indeterminate for a unified sentence of 20 years and mandatory registration as a sex offender by District Judge Bruce L. Pickett.

Jones was charged on July 27, 2023, following an investigation by the Bingham County Sheriff's Office. Jolley said the investigation revealed Jones engaged in battery with the intent to commit lewd conduct with his minor child when she was approximately 18 months old, by placing his bare penis on the child when he went to change her, which he did with sexual intent. 

