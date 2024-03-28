3 east Idaho men sentenced for separate sex crimes involving minor children

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced the outcomes in three separate East Idaho cases in which the defendants were sentenced to 21 years, 10 years and 5 years in federal prison, respectively, for sex crimes against minor children.

“No one in Idaho law enforcement will tolerate this abhorrent conduct, and my Office is proud to continue our tradition of sending these types of offenders to federal prison, out of state, for long periods of time,” U.S. Attorney Hurwit said.

On March 26, 2024, 24-year-old Jared Michael Crow of Idaho Falls was sentenced to 257 months in federal prison for coercion and enticement of a minor. According to court records, on March 9, 2022, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Crow after receiving a report he was having sexual conversations with minors at a high school in Idaho Falls. The case was referred for further investigation to the Idaho Crimes against Children Task (ICAC) Taskforce and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Eight minor-aged victims between the ages of 14 and 16 were identified. The investigation revealed Crow followed a consistent predatory pattern of contacting minor females and providing alcohol, vape pens and cash in exchange for sexually explicit images and sexual encounters.

“These child predators sought to exploit the most vulnerable, committing grave injustices that robs the victims of their youth,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest. “Through our law enforcement and private sector partnerships, we will relentlessly pursue those that commit child exploitation crimes, ensuring they face the full extent of the law.”

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Crow be placed on supervised release for 15 years following his prison sentence.

In a separate case, 50-year-old Shawn Michael Young of Pocatello was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography, on March 26, 2024. According to court records, in April 2018, the Chubbuck Police Department received a report child pornography had been found on a cell phone belonging to Young. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) reviewed the files on Young’s phone. A total of 4,438 images of child pornography, including prepubescent children, were identified on the phone. In an interview, Young admitted to downloading and viewing images of child pornography.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Young to be placed on supervised release for 15 years after the end of his prison term.

“Shawn Young contributed to the proliferation of a deplorable crime. Every time an image is shared or viewed, that child continues to be victimized,” said Special Agent in Charge Shohini Sinha of the Salt Lake City FBI. “The FBI and our partners are committed to protecting our children from those who prey on our most vulnerable.”

In another separate case, 41-year-old Bradley Allen Pedersen of Rupert was sentenced to five years in federal prison for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor on March 25, 2024. According to court records, between August and September 2022, Pedersen communicated via the internet with an individual that was portrayed to be a 14-year-old female. That individual was actually an undercover investigator with the Rupert Police Department and Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. During the online exchange, the investigator, posing as the child, informed Pedersen of the child’s name, where she lived, and that she was a 14-year-old female. Pedersen repeatedly requested to meet the child for sex. On Sept. 16, 2022, Pedersen traveled to meet the 14-year-old female at a pre-arranged location. Pedersen was arrested when he arrived at the meeting location.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Pedersen’s prison sentenced to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.