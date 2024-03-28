Soda Springs woman facing drug charges

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - A Soda Spring woman is facing charges of trafficking meth and marijuana.

Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey said Kristin Miller, 42, was arrested today after they served a search warrant at a Soda Springs home. Mabey said it came after a multi-month investigation.

Miller is charged with Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Other charges are expected to come through the Soda Springs Police Department.

“Deputy Clif Rose and Officer Taylor Peck used professionalism and tenacity in putting this case together and removing these drugs from our community,” Sheriff Mabey said. “The working relationship that has been developed between the Soda Spring Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office is allowing us to pool our resources for the betterment and safety of our communities,” Sheriff Mabey said.

Courtesy: Caribou County Sheriff's Office

They ask if anyone has additional information in this case or other drug-related activity to contact law enforcement.