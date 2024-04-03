Skip to Content
3 suspects in custody for Rexburg break-ins

Published 4:59 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rexburg Police Department has three suspects in custody for a string of recent car break-ins as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police have been circulating photos of two suspects wearing ski masks. One of the items recently stolen was a gun, so police considered the suspects armed and dangerous.

University Village Apartments and Hyde Park Apartments in Rexburg were complexes where some of the break-ins allegedly occurred.

Rexburg police have been cautioning area residents to remove all valuables from their cars before 9 PM every night.

Local News 8 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

