Police search Idaho Falls home for possible drug activity
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Police have served a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of 4th Street in Idaho Falls for possible drug activity. Police said it was a drug addiction investigation.
Idaho Falls Police said details are limited, however, it's believed there were multiple arrests. They said it's an ongoing investigation with multiple agencies involved.
This is a developing story and will update this story when we get more information.