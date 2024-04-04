Skip to Content
Crime Tracker

Police search Idaho Falls home for possible drug activity

IFPD
By
Updated
today at 4:04 PM
Published 3:52 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Police have served a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of 4th Street in Idaho Falls for possible drug activity. Police said it was a drug addiction investigation.

Idaho Falls Police said details are limited, however, it's believed there were multiple arrests. They said it's an ongoing investigation with multiple agencies involved.

This is a developing story and will update this story when we get more information.

Article Topic Follows: Crime Tracker

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content