4 arrested during drug investigation at Idaho Falls residence

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Four people were arrested Thursday as part of an ongoing drug investigation at an Idaho Falls residence.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police and Idaho State Police arrived at a residence in the 400 E. Block of 4th St. just after noon and located six adults who were detained while the investigation took place.

Detectives searched the residence and located multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a variety of illegal drugs. Among them were more than two grams of methamphetamine, two fentanyl pills and five oxycodone pills and trace amounts of pills and substances that were unidentifiable at the time. Deputies are continuing to analyze evidence seized at the scene as it relates to the substances and ongoing investigation.

As a result of the search, the following individuals were placed under arrest, transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on the listed charges:

57-year-old Melissa Ann Benjamin of Idaho Falls: Booked on felony charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of oxycodone hydrochloride and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (Rx pills).

58-year-old Leslie Ann Mason of Idaho Falls: Booked on felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

42-year-old Nicolas Lee Foltz of Twin Falls: Booked for misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and frequenting a place where drugs are used.

53-year-old Cresta Ann Bills of Idaho Falls: Booked on felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two other adults detained at the time were not charged with a crime and released from the scene. Detectives are continuing to investigate, and no further information is available.