New details released in Idaho Falls hotel shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - New details in the standoff and officer-involved shooting at the EconoLodge in Idaho Falls Monday.

Idaho Falls Police said in a news release they were called to the hotel around 1:15 p.m., but because of higher priority calls at the time, responded around 3 p.m.

Hotel staff told police a woman and a man stayed in their room past checkout time. Police said due to prior knowledge and experience with the man, officers took extra precautions including bringing a ballistic shield to the room and responding with multiple officers.

Officers entered the hotel room when the suspect fired at the officers from the bathroom. Two officers returned fire. The man was injured by gunfire in the incident they said.

The three Idaho Falls Police officers were blocked inside the room and eventually left through the hotel room window.

SWAT officers eventually used a flash bang to enter the room and take the man into custody.

The suspect is being treated at a local hospital.

The two officers that deployed weapons are on leave which is standard policy.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the standoff.